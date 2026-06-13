Head to Pride Networking Drinks this week

Pride Networking Winter Edition is this coming Wednesday 17 June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Royal Hotel.

Head down to The Royal Perth, on the corner of William and Wellington Streets in the city. Pride WA Networking is a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community. Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.

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The network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse orientations and identities. Including the neurodiverse community and those living with disabilities. The Pride WA Networking events are open to anyone in a profession (or aiming to enter a profession) and are not limited to those with a particular education or career background.

It’s free to attend, but registering will make sure you have a name badge and will help with the catering.

Register now.