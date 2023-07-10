BBC suspends unidentified presenter over alleged photo scandal

The BBC has confirmed that they’ve suspended a presenter following allegations that the staff member had paid a teenager to take sexually explicit photographs. The broadcaster has not identified the presenter leading to online speculation about who the story is about.

British tabloid The Sun published a story alleging that a high-profile BBC presenter had paid a 17-year-old boy to take explicit sexual photograph, paying the teenager over £35,000 (AUD$67,300). The age of consent in Britain is 16, but it is illegal to take intimate images of a person under the age of 18.

The article in The Sun did not identify the youth or the presenter, but contained an interview with the teenager’s mother who detailed how once their child came into the large amount of cash, they became drug dependent. It is alleged that the interactions between the star and the youth occurred over a three-year period.

Following the publication of the story there was speculation online regarding the identity of the presenter, which forced some high-profile presenters to publicly declare that the report was not about them.

Nicky Campbell, who hosts the long running show Long Lost Family alongside presenting radio has contacted police after he was falsely accused. Campbell said it had been a “distressing weekend” following the speculation of his involvement.

““Worse things happen at sea, as they say, but it was a distressing weekend – I can’t deny it – for me and others falsely named. Today I’m having further conversations with the police in terms of malicious communications and with lawyers in terms of defamation.” Campbell told his radio listeners on Monday.

Rylan Clarke, who found fame on X-Factor, before going onto host a swag of programs on British television also publicly denied he is the star at the centre of the scandal.

“Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in the Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.” Clarke posted to Twitter.

Clarke also demanded the British newspaper The Independent clarify their reports after they used his image in a story. They quickly adjusted their social media posts with different language.

News presenter Jemery Vine also confirmed he would be exploring legal action after social media users declared he was the man at the centre of the scandal.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said culture secretary Lucy Frazer would be keeping a close watch on the broadcaster and noted that the BBC had already reached out to the Metropolitan Police.

“Obviously, these allegations are concerning. The secretary of state spoke to the director general yesterday and was assured that the BBC is investigating this matter swiftly.

“The Met themselves have said they have received initial contact as well. The culture secretary will keep a close watch on how this develops and ensure she is regularly updated as appropriate.” the spokesperson said.

Legal experts have mnoted that the broadcaster will be holding off from naming the presenter due to court cases it has lost in the past. In 2018 musician Cliff Richard successfully sued the BBC after they hired a helicopter to provide live coverage of police raiding his home over alleged historical sex offences.

Richard was never charged with prosecutors finding there was insufficient evidence to show that he’d ever committed the alleged crimes. A judge ruled that the BBC had unfairly invaded his privacy by naming him as being under investigation.

