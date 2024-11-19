Search
Beau Lamarre-Condon trial to be delayed again

News

The double murder trial of former NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon will be delayed until February 2025, with the defence counsel flagging that further delays will be inevitable.

Lamarre-Condon has been accused of two counts of domestic violence related murder and one count of break and enter in relation to the deaths of Channel Ten producer and presenter Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies.

Lamarre-Condon was expected to enter a plea a fortnight ago, but his lawyer announced he was no longer representing the dismissed police officer. He is now represented by Legal Aid NSW who have asked for more time to prepare for the case.

Beau Lamarre-Condon is accused of the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Today at Sydney’s Dowling Street Court his representatives filed a 50-page affidavit that outlined to magistrate Daniel Covington that more time would be needed.

The case has been adjourned until the 4th of February with Lamarre-Condon remaining in custody. He did not appear at today’s hearing.

The accused, who was a serving police officer, is alleged to have shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February.

Police have alleged that the 29-year-old broke into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shot Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

