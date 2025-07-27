Bell Shakespeare is taking on ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Australian’s premier purveyors of Shakespeare’s works The Bell Shakespeare Company are hitting the road for their annual tour around the country, and this year they’re doing Romeo & Juliet.

Peter Evans’ critically acclaimed production of the greatest love story ever told returns to stages in 2025. The production features Madeline Li as Juliet and Ryan Hodson as Romeo.

The production will be at the State Theatre of Western Australia from 16th – 20th September and tickets to the shows are sure to sell out quickly.

Romeo & Juliet is one of Shakespeare’s most popular and regularly performed plays, and certainly his most romantic work.

Penned by William Shakespeare around 1595, is one of the most enduring tragedies ever written. Set in Verona, Italy, it tells the story of two young lovers from feuding families—the Montagues and the Capulets—whose forbidden romance blossoms despite a backdrop of animosity.

Also in the cast is Merridy Eastman as Nurse, Jack Halabi as Paris, Khisraw Jones-Sukoor as Friar, Tom Matthews as Tybalt, in a gender swapped casting Brittany Santariga plays Mercutio and Prince, while James Tomasson is Benvolio. Michael Wahr is Capulet, and Adina Wirasti will play Lady Capulet.

There are also upcoming dates for performances in Canberra, Sydney and Hobart. Get all the details at the Bell Shakespeare site.