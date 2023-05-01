Ben Wishaw reads new version of queer classic ‘Maurice’

Actor Ben Wishaw has been tapped to read a new audio book version of E.M. Forster’s queer classic Maurice.

The book tells the tale of Maurice Hall a young man who develops a romantic relationship with his university friend Clive Durham. His heart is broken when Clive marries, leading Maurice to explore various avenues to cure himself of homosexuality.

He later falls in love with Alec Scudder, one of the workers on Durham’s estate. The novel explores class difference and attitudes towards homosexuality, while at its core being a same-sex love story.

Forster finished writing the novel in 1913. He showed it to only a few close confidants and it was not published until after his death in 1971. He revised the work several times, first in 1932 and then again in 1959 – 60.

The author felt it was not publishable due to negative attitudes towards homosexuality in Britain. Forster passed away in 1970 aged 91, the novel was found with a note attached reading “Publishable, but worth it?”

During his life Forster found success with many other books including A Room with a View, Passage to India, Howards End, Where Angels Fear to Tread and The Longest Journey. He also authored many short stories, plays, travel essays and literacy criticism.

Maurice was adapted into a feature film in 1987, it was one of the first film roles for Hugh Grant who played Clive, James Wilby portrayed Maurice, while Rupert Graves took on the role of Alec.

Audible have published a new audiobook version of Maurice for which Wishaw’s reading has been praised as “subtle and sensitive”. If you’ve never watched the film or read the book, you can sit back and have it read to you over just under 7 and half hours.

Actor Ben Wishaw has had a prolific career which has included the TV series Criminal Justice, The Hour, A Very English Scandal and This is Going to Hurt. He’s also starred in many feature films including Bright Star, The Danish Girl, Brideshead Revisited and Mary Poppins Returns. Among his most famous roles is playing Q in the Bond films and providing the voice of Paddington Bear.

For many years the actor declined to speak about his personal life, but in 2013 his representatives confirmed he’s entered into a civil partnership with Australian composer Mark Bradshaw the previous year.

E.M Forster’s Maurice, read by Ben Wishaw is available now at Audible.

OIP Staff

