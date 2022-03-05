‘This Is Going To Hurt’ is equal parts comedic and heartbreaking

Ben Wishaw stars in fresh British drama This Is Going To Hurt, based on the autobiographical novel by Adam McKay.

McKay’s book is mostly based around his diary entries during his six years training as a doctor in the British National Health Service, and it shines a light on the burdens put on young doctors including long hours, a toxic work culture and a lack of suitable facilities.

Ben Wishaw stars as Adam, who spends his time working on the genecology and maternity ward, dealing with shy student assistant Shruti Acharya (newcomer Ambika Mod), alongside nurses with attitudes, aloof superiors, red tape wielding bureaucrats, and patients from hell.

Alex Jennings (The Crown, Victoria) is perfectly cast as snobbish and condescending consultant Nigel Lockhart, while Michelle Austin, who previously played Yvonne Hemmingway in The Bill, gets all the best line as head midwife Tracy.

The cast features some great actors including appearances from Dame Harriet Walter as Adam’s mother, Josie Long as nightshift Head Midwife, the apply named Non-reassuring Trace, and there are many other recognisable faces who pop up as patients and relatives.

As Adam tires to keep it together at work, he also struggle sin his personal life. Some days he never makes it home, falling asleep in his car in the hospital carpark, and he’s often skipping out on event with friends as he is called back into work at short notice. Most challenging of all he’s been living with boyfriend Greg for over two years and still hasn’t gotten around to telling his mother that he’s gay.

It’s great to see Ben Wishaw is a starring role, sure he’s Paddington Bear, but more often than not he tends to be in supporting roles when he totally deserves the spotlight. Wishaw is often promoted as an actor who could take over the lead on Doctor Who, and the show has a funny moment when it acknowledges that he is finally playing a doctor.

This Is Going To Hurt treads territory previously covered by E.R. but it’s much darker and it’s a long way from the twee and moralistic world of Call the Midwife.

Catch the show on Foxtel.

Graeme Watson

