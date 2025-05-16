Benson Wu takes on CEO role at Queer Screen

Queer Screen is delighted to announce the appointment of Benson Wu as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ushering in an exciting new chapter for Australia’s leading LGBTQIA+ screen organisation.



Wu, a well-regarded arts leader and festival professional, has a long-standing connection with Queer Screen, having started as a volunteer before going on to build a successful career in major cultural events, including the Taiwan Film Festival in Australia, Sydney Film Festival and SXSW Sydney.

His experience also spans international festivals such as the Taiwan International Queer Film Festival and Cinema at Sea – Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival. Known in the screen industry for his innovative thinking, inclusive leadership, and proven success in audience development, Benson steps into the role at a time of transformation and renewed ambition for Queer Screen.

Wu, Queer Screen’s newly appointed CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for stepping into the role, emphasizing his deep connection to the organisation and his commitment to fostering inclusivity and creative expression through Queer Screen’s flagship festivals.

“I’m truly honoured and excited to carry forward the legacy that Queer Screen, through its incredible teams and boards, has built over the years with both the Mardi Gras Film Festival and the Queer Screen Film Fest,” Wu said.

“Having started my career here in 2016, this organisation holds a special place in my heart. I’m committed to continuing its vital work for the diverse communities we serve, supporting both emerging and established filmmakers, and working alongside businesses that champion equality.”

Wu’s appointment marks a significant evolution in Queer Screen’s structure and vision, designed to elevate the organisation’s capacity to grow, expand partnerships, and deepen its impact on the Australian and international LGBTQIA+ screen landscape.



As CEO, Wu will guide the overall strategy, operations, and vision of Queer Screen, working closely with the Board, staff, and partners to deliver world-class festivals and program, including the Mardi Gras Film Festival, Queer Screen Film Fest, and a year-round calendar of screenings and industry events including Queer Screen’s Pride in Film series.



“We are delighted that Queer Screen has been able to attract someone like Benson, with such a strong and diverse heritage in film festivals,” said Abs Osseiran and Angela Ruchin, Co-Chairs of Queer Screen.

“We can’t wait to start working with him at this crucial time in our organisation’s history and more broadly, at a pivotal moment for the global LGBTQIA+ community.”

This shift to a CEO-led model reflects Queer Screen’s commitment to future-proofing its operations, building resilience, and ensuring it continues to uplift queer filmmakers and audiences alike.



Queer Screen also extends its deepest thanks to Lisa Rose, who steps down after nearly eight years as Festival Director and over 13 years of passionate service to the organisation. Lisa has been instrumental in shaping the voice and growth of Queer Screen, launching key initiatives such as the Pitch Off and Completion Fund, and guiding the organisation through a successful transition to hybrid festivals.



“Lisa’s dedication, vision, and fierce advocacy for queer storytelling have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Co-Chairs Osseiran and Ruchin. “She leaves an enduring legacy and a stronger, more visible Queer Screen.”



Formed in 1993, Queer Screen’s vision is to celebrate the diversity of sexualities and gender identities through queer storytelling on screen, by inclusive and respectful communities full of creativity, inspiration, and pride.

Source: Media Release