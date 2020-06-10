Bernadette Robinson to launch album with MEMO’s Live Stream Series

Bernadette Robinson’s performances in her solo show Songs For Nobodies at London’s Ambassadors Theatre last year earned the show an Olivier Awards nomination and announced her as a new star on the West End.

Following the acclaimed season, she recorded her new album, Songs of Bernadette, during two premiere live concert performances at well-known London venue The Pheasantry. On Sunday 28 June Bernadette launches her new album in her debut live-stream performance from MEMO Music Hall.

In this concoction of musical delights Bernadette pays tribute to the five iconic singers of the 20th century that feature in Songs For Nobodies: Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Edith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Maria Callas; and presents songs by contemporary songwriters such as Damien Rice, Jane Siberry and Jackson Browne. She also introduces some surprise guests – Barbra Streisand, Eartha Kitt, Shirley Bassey and Julie Andrews.

“I had a blast last year recording this album in London over two live concerts at The Pheasantry. We also performed the album at two other great London venues, Brasserie Zedel and The Ivy Club,” Robinson said.

“A stack of famous people turned up, including Sandi Toksvig, Maureen Lipman, Phyllis Logan, Kathy Lette and the Oscar and Tony Award winning lyricist Don Black. I really felt like I’d gone to heaven and I can’t wait to launch the album in Australia on 28 June at another iconic venue, MEMO.”.

Songs For Nobodies was commissioned specially for Bernadette by the Melbourne Theatre Company and written for her by Joanna Murray-Smith, it premiered in 2010.

In 2017 and 2018, Bernadette co-wrote and performed The Show Goes On, a new solo piece, at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne. Pre-lockdown, Bernadette performed Songs for Nobodies at Arts Centre Melbourne and Sydney Opera House.

Songs of Bernadette album launch stream will be held on Sunday 28th June, 5pm WA time. Tickets and more info available from memomusichall.com.au

Source: Media release

