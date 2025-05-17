‘Better Apart’ is the latest music from Luca George

Better Apart is the first taste of Luca George’s new body of work, and was co-written with UK writer and artist Saint Raymond.

For their latest work the New Zealand artist has sought out like-minded collaborators from across the globe to bring his musical vision to life – new music will feature co-writes that include Caleb Harper from Perth’s indie darlings Spacey Jane, and UK singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin.

“With raw honesty, ‘Better Apart’ paints a picture of a love that burned bright but wasn’t meant to last. Haunted by old hoodies, familiar scents and the lingering question of whether anyone else could ever compare. The song blends nostalgia and heartache with a sense of gratitude, proving that even lost love can leave something beautiful behind,” Luca George shares.

George delivered his debut EP You’ll Never Know Me Sober was released in 2023 and clocked up millions of streams online.

Last year George shared the single Before You Hold Me.

We’re looking forward to hearing more of this heartbreaking mellow pop in the future!