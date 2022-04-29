Bianca Del Rio is ‘Unsanitized!’ and returning to Australia

She’s not your mama, her name is Bianca… and she’s returning to Australia with her new comedy tour Unsanitized!

The pandemic may be ending, but Bianca Del Rio promises she’s just getting started. Kicking off in Brisbane in August, and travel to Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth’s Astor Theatre.

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen who dominated the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Thanks to her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and sharp wit, she has become one of the world’s biggest drag performers. Dubbed the Joan Rivers of the Drag World by New York Times, the self-professed “clown in a gown” is quick to point out that she is the biggest joke of all.

Bianca’s brand continues to expand with her recently launched makeup remover, The Bianca Remover, which is currently Amazon’s top selling beauty product.

Among her many accomplishments, Bianca starred in the feature film Hurricane Bianca, its sequel Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate, the Vimeo original comedy special Rolodex of Hate, and the Logo original television specials Not Today Bianca.

Bianca has also taken her trademark wit and sharp commentary to the page in her book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything.

Bianca recently completed her fourth global stand-up comedy tour, It’s Jester Joke. She made history during that tour by being the first drag queen to headline Carnegie Hall and Wembley Arena, selling out both venues.

Del Rio also recently made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie where she plays the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Bianca Del Rio’s Unsanitized! will be at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Saturday September 10. For tickets and more info, head to biancadownunder.com

Image: Matt Crockett

