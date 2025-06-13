Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Bibliophile | ‘The Pull of the Moon’ explores asylum seeking, trauma and and grief

Culture

The Pull of the Moon
by Pip Smith
UWA Publishing

Thirteen year-old Australian girl Coralie lives on Christmas Island with her father who manages a dive shop and diving tours, and her mother who works for Parks Australia.

- Advertisement -

You’d think that being stranded in the middle of the ocean would protect you from the outside world, but the world always found a way of getting in … with rats, snakes, yellow ants, and migratory crabs making it to the island to turn roads into looking like rivers of blood.

People in boats were also making their way to Christmas Island and the building of a detention centre to house them seems to bring a change to the island. This has meant that there aren’t as many tourists coming to the island and Coralie’s father’s dive business is suffering.

Her mother had been monitoring the declining native bat population and eventually leaves the island when it looks like she has been unable to save them. So it is just Coralie and her father when a fierce tropical storm brings a boat carrying eighty-nine asylum seekers, who have sailed from Indonesia, to the island.

When the boat overturns dangerously near to the cliffs, Coralie finds herself in the middle of a rescue operation with almost everyone else on the island.

Coralie locks eyes with, an eleven year-old Iranian boy, but she loses sight of him as he disappears beneath the waves. When Ali’s body isn’t recovered, Coralie decides to do everything she can to find him.

Author Pip Smith first visited the Christmas Island Immigration Centre as a volunteer ESL teacher. In subsequent visits, she spoke with locals about how the crash of the boat Janga against the island’s cliffs had continued to haunt those who lived on the island – including children who had witnessed babies and children floating face-down in the water.

This young adult novel is the starting ground for so many discussions about asylum seekers who risk their lives to come to Australia and the detention centres they find themselves in when they arrive. It also delves into the lasting legacy of grief.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

News

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.
News

More Australians are identifying as being gay, lesbian and bisexual

0
Research from Charles Darwin University have highlighted the changing trends.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘My Little Pony’ introduced a same-sex couple

0
The emergence of an animated lesbian pony upset conservative commentators across Australia.
News

As Tasmanians head to the polls politicians urged to take action on conversion therapy

0
Equality Tasmania says prohibiting conversion practices is an urgent...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

0
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.
News

More Australians are identifying as being gay, lesbian and bisexual

0
Research from Charles Darwin University have highlighted the changing trends.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘My Little Pony’ introduced a same-sex couple

0
The emergence of an animated lesbian pony upset conservative commentators across Australia.
News

As Tasmanians head to the polls politicians urged to take action on conversion therapy

0
Equality Tasmania says prohibiting conversion practices is an urgent...
Culture

‘Materialists’ is a stylish examination of love’s value in a transactional world

0
When it comes to modern romance, what's more valuable: advantageous compatibility or genuine, messy connection?

‘And Then There Were None’ is a good old-fashioned murder mystery

Graeme Watson -
Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery is a lot of fun.
Read more

More Australians are identifying as being gay, lesbian and bisexual

Graeme Watson -
Research from Charles Darwin University have highlighted the changing trends.
Read more

On This Gay Day | ‘My Little Pony’ introduced a same-sex couple

Graeme Watson -
The emergence of an animated lesbian pony upset conservative commentators across Australia.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture