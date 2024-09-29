Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Bibliophile | ‘You don’t have to have a dream’ by Tim Minchin

Culture

You don’t have to have a dream
by Tim Minchin
Penguin

Internationally acclaimed songwriter, singer, pianist, comedian, actor and writer Tim Minchin is probably best-known for composing the music and lyrics to Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day, and as the co-creator of the award-winning TV comedy Upright.

- Advertisement -

Minchin graduated from the University of Western Australia with a Bachelor of Arts and then went on to complete an Advanced Diploma in Contemporary Music at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts.

Both Minchin’s father and grandfather are surgeons in Perth, but Tim can boast that he has more doctorates than the two of them combined. He has three honorary ‘pseudodoctorates’ as he likes to call them, although he is very proud of them.

On each occasion of receiving an honorary doctorate, Minchin has given an inspirational key note address to the collection of graduating students. When reflecting on the speeches, he saw that they were held together by his “science-loving, pragmatic-progressive, reality-romantic worldview” and has put them together in a book.

Minchin realised that he wasn’t in a position to give career advice because he never really had what most people would call a proper job, but he has learnt quite a lot of life-lessons – the greatest of which is that “you don’t have to have a dream”.

Getting by with micro-ambitions, he debunks the advice handed down by so many supposedly learned people that you have to have a goal in order to be successful.

“Life will sometimes seem long and tough. And you will sometimes be happy and sometimes sad. And then you’ll be old. And then you’ll be dead. There is only one sensible thing to do with this empty existence, and that is: fill it.”

Peppered with great illustrations, the book is full of wicked down-to-earth wit, with just a touch of anarchy and a whole lot of inspiration.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Culture

Don’t be surprised if you’re not familiar with the ‘Greatest Hits’ of John Duff

0
The album presents a collection of 'hits' from artists who never existed.
News

Danni Minogue is the first guest on the new series of ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

0
Dannii shares her love of music and her life from YTT to pop and reality TV.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Buka

0
On this day in 2014 much-loved local community member Buka passed away aged 79.
Culture

Billie Eilish has a video for ‘Birds of a Feather’

0
The song is featured on her recent album' Hot Me Hard and Soft'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Don’t be surprised if you’re not familiar with the ‘Greatest Hits’ of John Duff

0
The album presents a collection of 'hits' from artists who never existed.
News

Danni Minogue is the first guest on the new series of ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

0
Dannii shares her love of music and her life from YTT to pop and reality TV.
History

On This Gay Day | Remembering Buka

0
On this day in 2014 much-loved local community member Buka passed away aged 79.
Culture

Billie Eilish has a video for ‘Birds of a Feather’

0
The song is featured on her recent album' Hot Me Hard and Soft'.
Culture

Kylie says ‘Lights Camera Action – that’s it’

0
Look at the video for the singer's latest bop.

Don’t be surprised if you’re not familiar with the ‘Greatest Hits’ of John Duff

OUTinPerth -
The album presents a collection of 'hits' from artists who never existed.
Read more

Danni Minogue is the first guest on the new series of ‘Take 5 with Zan Rowe’

OUTinPerth -
Dannii shares her love of music and her life from YTT to pop and reality TV.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Remembering Buka

OUTinPerth -
On this day in 2014 much-loved local community member Buka passed away aged 79.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture