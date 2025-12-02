Big Brother boots out a housemate in the middle of the night

We knew Big Brother was going to have to start quickly jettisoning some housemates before Sunday’s grand finale, and one housemate got a shock eviction in the middle of the night.

When we left the housemates after Monday night’s live nominations Vinnie, Emily and Coco were on the list to potentially be evicted, but the departure call came just hours later.

Big Brother set the housemates a new task. Each time they heard some Christmas bells ringing they had to run to the bedroom and don some festive attire and then assemble in the lounge room to sing Christmas carols.

As the housemates only had 30 seconds to dress and get into position and launch into song, it was a comical task. Sometime when the bells were ringing housemates were sprinting from the other side of the compound, or getting caught in the bathroom, or in Coco’s case – getting coffee from her secret stash.

Through out the day the team were regularly launching into festive favourites. Brice shared that he didn;t actually know the words to many Christmas carols so its good Big Brother was putting the words up on the giant screen like a karaoke session.

A good nights sleep wasn’t going to get in the way of Big Brother’s fun. In the middle of the night the bells rang and some very sleepy housemates were scrambling for their outfits and rushing into the lounge to join the chorus of Jingle Bells.

But as the progressed into the second verse the words on the screen didn’t match the song.



“Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Jingle all the way. Thirteen walked into the house and now there’s only eight. Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, there’s something you should know., the public has been voting and now it’s time to go….”

Suddenly Vinnie’s name came up on the screen and Big Brother’s voice boomed out the news that Vinnie had been evicted and had thirty seconds to leave.

Calls of “what the hell” and “Oh my God” were heard, while Colin stood with his mouth agape looking rather like one of the goldfish inside the fish tank.

Vinnie said thank you and goodbye, took a bow and headed through the doors to the world outside.

