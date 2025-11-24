Big Brother shocks housemates with a double eviction

Big Brother pulled out a surprise for the housemates on Sunday night with a double eviction.

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Don’t read if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

Housemates Jane, Allana and Mia had been nominated for potential eviction and had spent the week wondering if their time for ejection was just around the corner.

Two of them thought the could breathe a sigh of relief after the first eviction but just moments later host Mel Tracina broke the news that someone else was going home, and in a twist the decision on who got to stay was given to a single viewer.

Grandmother Jane was the first to be evicted. Rather than being greeted by the live audience Jane met host Mel Tracina in a hallway where she was sheltering from torrential rain. Big Brother must be wishing he’d built a roof over the stage at Dream World.

Jane said she was just glad to be getting away from all the young boys who spend their time in their house farting.

This week Big Brother had installed an old-fashioned landline phone in the house and given the housemates lots of tasks and surprises. For the second surprise eviction he gave the number out to 20 random viewers and gave them the chance to phone in, and have the power to save one of the remaining two housemates up for nomination.

The fan who got through opted to save Allana and evict Mia.

The Bunnings’ worker with Sri Lankan heritage said she was disappointed to be leaving after just two weeks, but proud that she’d been her authentic self while in the house.

“I was devastated that Jane was gone, but I was like Australia have saved me,” she told Mel Tracina. “But that’s the thing with Big Brother, there’s always a twist and I had a feeling it was gonna be a double eviction and I was right.”

During her time in the house Mia described herself as bisexual, and also shared that she’s a virgin still looking for love. She also confessed to housemate Edward that she had a crush on him because he smelled so good.

“I think a lot of people in the house were trying to get me to label myself as bisexual.” Mia said. “Thanks for asking the question, because I want to verify that it is not true.

“I don’t identify as bisexual. I’m just label-less. I am very fluid.”

With Mia and Jane out of the house, the population has dropped to ten and a new set of nominations will go down later tonight. Catch Big Brother on Network 10 and 10Play.