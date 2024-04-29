Billie Eilish announces east coast tour of Australia

Billie Eilish has announced she’s coming back to Australia to celebrate the release of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft, but she’s only got dates for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The adored musician will tour Australia in February and March 2025 with 12 shows announced across the three Australian cities.

Promoters Frontier Touring and Live Nation have confirmed there will be no additional shows or locations beyond those announced today.

The world tour will start in America in September and also take in Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland before heading down under.

Billie Eilish by William Drumm

The tour announcement comes ahead of the singers third album Hit Me Hard and Soft being released on 17th May.

The new album, the third in the singer’s career, will feature ten tracks. They are titled Skinny, Lunch, Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The greatest, L’Amour De Ma Vie, The Diner, Bittersuite and Blue.

Eilish debuted Lunch during a secret DJ set at the Coachella Music Festival. The lyrics of the song describe the singer’s attraction to a woman and her experience of oral sex.

The album was created with brother Finneas O’Connell who has been her collaborator on all her records to date.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday 3rd May.

American Express card holders will be able to get access to tickets from Wednesday 1st May, while Vodaphone customers will have access to some from Thursday 2nd May.

Tuesday 18 February

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 19 February

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Friday 21 February

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 22 February

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Monday 24 February

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 25 February

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Thursday 27 February

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Friday 28 February

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 4 March

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 5 March

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 7 March

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 8 March

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

