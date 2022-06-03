Billy Porter makes directorial debut with ‘Anything’s Possible’

Multi-talented Pose star Billy Porter is making the move to the director’s chair for an upcoming feature film for Prime Video.

Anything’s Possible tells the story of young trans student Kelsa as she navigates through her final year of high school.

When Kelsa’s classmate Khal summons the courage to ask her out, the pair have to deal with the prying eyes and prejudice of their peers in a whirlwind of joy, tenderness and pain.

Written by emerging writer Ximena Garcia Lecuona, the romance stars Eva Reign as Kelsa, Abubakr Ali as Khal and the always fabulous Renee Elise Goldsberry (The Good Wife, Girls 5Eva).

Anything’s Possible comes to Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

