Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Binary leader Kirralie Smith ordered to pay $95,000 and make public apology

News

Kirralie Smith, the head of Binary Australia, the organisation that campaigns against transgender rights and recognition, has been ordered to pay $95,000 in compensation after she was found to have vilified two transgender women.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Sharon Freund found that Smith and her organisation had incited hatred and serious contempt of the two women through her campaigning and social media posts. The posts related to the women participating in a community sporting competition.

- Advertisement -

Smith has also been ordered to make a public apology. The ruling requires the apology to be placed on “all social media pages and websites over which she has control”, which encompass her own personal profiles and presumably that of Binary Australia. The post must be displayed prominently on the website and pinned to the top of her Instagram and X pages.

Binary CEO Kirralie Smith.

The court’s decision was a landmark ruling as nobody had previously ever been found guilty of vilification on the grounds of gender identity. The Deputy Chief Magistrate also found that the vilification provisions under NSW law are valid and do not infringe the implied freedom of political communication under the Commonwealth Constitution. 

The $95,000 fine must be paid in 28 days or it will double to $190,000.

Smith has announced she will be appealing the ruling, while also promoting a fundraising campaign to pay the fine.

Earlier this year Smith was also became the subject of a two-year Apprehended Violence Order in relation to another campaign she launched against a woman who is transgender and her participation in sport. Smith and Binary applied for the High Court to look into the decision and it was denied.

“Women have effectively been erased from law and attempts to advocate regarding public policy are shut down for the sake of the feelings of a few. Males should never be permitted to participate in female sport. As a registered third-party political campaigner and a woman, I should have the right to advocate for this without being penalized.” Smith said in response to today’s ruling.

Binary was previously known at The Marriage Alliance, but transformed into an anti-transgender group following Australia’s support for marriage equality.  

In 2022 the US based Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) listed Binary as one of the top 20 hate groups in Australia.

Prior to becoming the leader of Binary Australia Smith was a prominent member of the Q Society and a campaigner against Islam and halal certification on food.

She stood as a candidate for the short lived right wing party Australian Liberty Alliance. She later joined Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party but stood down as a candidate before the 2019 election.

Latest

Culture

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

0
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
News

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

0
Just months out from the state election Tarzia has thrown in the towel.
Culture

Bibliophile | Why Things Feel F*cked

0
Psychotherapist Andrew Sloan new book is a guide on how to reset your world.
Culture

Big Brother has one last round of eviction nominations

0
Edward, Coco, Colin or Conor could be heading home next.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

0
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
News

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

0
Just months out from the state election Tarzia has thrown in the towel.
Culture

Bibliophile | Why Things Feel F*cked

0
Psychotherapist Andrew Sloan new book is a guide on how to reset your world.
Culture

Big Brother has one last round of eviction nominations

0
Edward, Coco, Colin or Conor could be heading home next.
History

On This Gay Day | The Bisexual Pride flag was unveiled for the first time

0
The flag was designed by Michael Page from Florida.

Rockers Downgirl feature Dykes on Bikes in new video

Graeme Watson -
Sydney femme-punk outfit Downgirl return with new single 'CPR'.
Read more

South Australian Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia quits

OUTinPerth -
Just months out from the state election Tarzia has thrown in the towel.
Read more

Bibliophile | Why Things Feel F*cked

OUTinPerth -
Psychotherapist Andrew Sloan new book is a guide on how to reset your world.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture