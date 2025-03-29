Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Black Swan State Theatre Company gets ready for ‘Blue’

Culture

Last year we told you that actor Owen Hasluck was a talent to keep an eye on when he delivered an impressive performance in Yirra Yaakin’s staging of Songbird. Now the actor has been cast in Blue an acclaimed play that’s next up on Black Swan State Theatre’s schedule.

The company’s set to deliver the West Australian premiere of Blue – which is described as a tender, poetic and emotionally powerful monologue by Kamilaroi writer and Heartbreak High star Thomas Weatherall.

- Advertisement -

The production is playing at the State Theatre Centre’s Studio Underground from 23 May to 8 June. Ian Wilkes will direct this new production of the acclaimed play.

Ian Wilkes, Owen Hasluck and Thomas Weatherall.


Weatherall’s “very personal fiction” explores what it means to grow up – and keep going – when life throws you off course. Told through a lyrical, introspective lens, this one-man show dives deep into grief, mental health, and the strength it takes to keep moving forward.

The production will be Owen Hasluck’s debut with Black Swan. He’s definitely a rising star of Australian theatre. A 2023 NIDA graduate, Owen also completed WAAPA’s Diploma of Acting and Aboriginal Performance Course.

After he made his mainstage debut in Songbird with Yirra Yaakin, and later that year performed in Operation Boomerang, also directed by Ian Wilkes.

Wilkes is a Noongar man with connection to the Wadjuk and Ballardong people. A theatre-maker, director, performer, writer and dancer, Ian is a graduate of WAAPA’s Aboriginal Theatre course and a recipient of the Perth NAIDOC Award for Artist of the Year.

His directing work includes York for Black Swan and Boodjar Kaatijin and Hobo for Yirra Yaakin. He co-directed and performed in Galup and Galup VR for Perth Festival, and in 2023 directed the Festival’s spectacular opening event, Djoondal.

As a performer, he has appeared in Hecate, Honey Spot, The Tempest and Black Swan’s Barracking for the
Umpire which toured throughout WA in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Owen to Black Swan,” said Artistic Director Kate Champion. “Blue is a play
full of heart, honesty, and hope – and with Ian at the helm, we know this WA premiere will be something truly special.”

Winner of the 2024 Matilda Award for Best New Australian Work, Blue has been praised around the
country for its emotional resonance, poetic writing, and honesty.

Blue is playing at the Studio Underground at the State Theatre Centre from 23rd May until 8th June. Tickets are on sale now.

    Latest

    News

    Labor’s budget announcement for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed

    0
    The key organisation for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed Treasurer Jim Chalmers budget announcements.
    News

    Budget announcement welcomed by HIV organisations

    0
    Health Equity Matters has praised the government commitment to tackling HIV.
    News

    Calls for Basil Zempilas to maintain Liberals stance against trans health care

    0
    The Australian Christians have called on Zempilas to Libby Mettam's policy.
    News

    Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

    0
    Head down to a picnic, BBQ, dance party or rally.

    Newsletter

    Don't miss

    News

    Labor’s budget announcement for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed

    0
    The key organisation for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed Treasurer Jim Chalmers budget announcements.
    News

    Budget announcement welcomed by HIV organisations

    0
    Health Equity Matters has praised the government commitment to tackling HIV.
    News

    Calls for Basil Zempilas to maintain Liberals stance against trans health care

    0
    The Australian Christians have called on Zempilas to Libby Mettam's policy.
    News

    Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

    0
    Head down to a picnic, BBQ, dance party or rally.
    History

    On This Gay Day | Sky News sacked Mark Latham from 'Outsiders'

    0
    The politicians time as a presenter came to an end after a series of controversies.

    Labor’s budget announcement for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed

    OUTinPerth -
    The key organisation for LGBTIQA+ health welcomed Treasurer Jim Chalmers budget announcements.
    Read more

    Budget announcement welcomed by HIV organisations

    Graeme Watson -
    Health Equity Matters has praised the government commitment to tackling HIV.
    Read more

    Calls for Basil Zempilas to maintain Liberals stance against trans health care

    Graeme Watson -
    The Australian Christians have called on Zempilas to Libby Mettam's policy.
    Read more
    Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

    About us

    Most recent

    Most popular

    Subscribe

    OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

    (c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture