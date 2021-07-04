Bob Katter has joined Tik Tok and people have some questions

People | Filed under Life Posted by admin

Federal MP Bob Katter appears to have joined the social media app TikTok and his first video has people asking some questions.

The clip shows Katter marching through the halls of parliament with text saying “Need to have a bit of a chat with the PM”.

Over the clip The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme) from the Star Wars films plays. While among the hashtags on the clip is #silverfox.

In the comments TikTok users asked Katter is he was aware that the theme is for the evil character in the Star Wars saga.

“Ya know that music me means YOU’RE the bad guy right?” one Tik Tok user asked. While another inquired, “He is aware this is literally designed to be as evil and authoritarian as possible right?”

While other’s questioned if the Queensland MP met the criteria to be described as a “silver fox”.

OUTinPerth has reached out to Bob Katter’s office to ask if the account is genuine, and we also asked if Bob Katter would be taking up any of the popular dance challenges on the app.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.