‘Body Suit’: Foxes releases dancefloor filling single from ‘The Kick’

Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated new album, The Kick, Foxes has shared the new single Body Suit.

Produced by Ghost Culture (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), Body Suit is one of The Kick’s most tender moments. Continuing the themes of freedom explored on recent singles Absolute, Sky Love, Dance Magic and Sister Ray, it’s an intimate description of the euphoria that comes with another person seeing the real you and accepting you as you are.

Speaking about Body Suit, Foxes (Louisa Rose Allen) says: “It’s about letting your guard come down completely, showing your true self and letting go of all pretence and ego – falling into someone and letting them see you entirely without the fear of being judged.”

Foxes’ first album in over five years, The Kick features recent singles Sky Love, Dance Magic and Sister Ray. It was written and recorded remotely via Zoom during the height of the pandemic, offering a form of escapism.

Inspired by the desire for freedom that the world collectively shared over the last 18 months of lockdowns, the near-animalistic desperation to socialise, and a longing to dance again, Louisa naturally pivoted the sonics to feed that escapism and create a record that simultaneously feels close to her euphoric, dancefloor-filling pop roots that brought us hits like Let Go For Tonight, Youth and Body Talk, while still feeling completely fresh.

Unafraid of the art of the well-loved melancholic-banger, lyrically The Kick touches on themes of loss and heartbreak, narrating painful places and soundtracking new beginnings to create an album for the post-pandemic world and a summer of never leaving the party early.

The Kick is due for digital release on February 11.

