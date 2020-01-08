Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar joins Sydney Mardi Gras lineup

Brazil’s pioneering drag superstar Pabllo Vittar has joined the ever-growing lineup of international and local stars taking to the stage at the official after party this Mardi Gras season.

Vittar is one of South America’s top exports, and the single most followed drag performer on social media today.

The singer has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest names in music since her debut in 2014, working with Major Lazer, Charli XCX, Sofi Tukker and Diplo.

Flash Pose, their debut single from third album 111, is already taking over dance floors around the globe, racking up an impressive 18 million views online.

The first ever drag queen to win an MTV Music Award has also donated to WIRED Wildlife Rescue ahead of her appearance, showing solidarity with Australians who have been affected by the horrific bushfires across the summer.

“The world is seeing what Australia is going through right now, I have donated to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and I encourage you guys to do the same.”

Vittar joins international superstars Kesha and Dua Lipa on this year’s official lineup, alongside a massive DJ selection including Ayebatonye, Cupids Cut, Charlie Villas, DJ Kilimi, Estee Louder, Whiskey Houston and OUTinPerth’s first ever cover star back in 2002 – Kate Monroe.

Mardi Gras Party 20 takes over The Hordern Pavilion and Moore Park on Saturday 29th February. For tickets and more information head to mardigras.org.au

Image:- Instagram