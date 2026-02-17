Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

‘Breakers’: WA-based Netflix series reveals cast led by Antony Starr

Culture

Netflix has revealed more details about the cast of their upcoming series Breakers, the streaming giant’s first to film in Western Australia.

The eight-part series is set to feature The Boys actor Antony Starr as the lead, alongside series regulars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Oliver Edis (Gnomes) and Annabel Wolfe (Surviving Summer).

- Advertisement -

Breakers will follow the story of two backpackers who stumble upon an idyllic surfing community – but not all is as it seems. The plot is still shrouded in mystery ahead of an official announcement.

The series is due to film in Margaret River and Busselton, making the most of the beauty of our state’s South West region.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Executive Producer Wim De Greef shared his gratitude for the opportunity to work in Western Australia.

“The Australian Government’s Location Offset, together with the support of the WA Government through
Screenwest, has played a key role in making this production possible at the scale we hoped for, and we are thankful for that support,” De Greef said.

Breakers is also set to star Heartbreak High‘s Asher Yasbincek, Brodie Townsend and Sherry-Lee Watson, Tyroe Muhafadin of Lord of the Rings spinoff The Rings of Power and Nansie actor Lu Miller.

Latest

Community

Rainbow Migrants to host free legal information sessions

0
Topics include renting and housing rights, visa and migration issues, discrimination and police.
Culture

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

0
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Community

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

0
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
News

Check out the ‘Desert Ballads and Sharp Spurs’ exhibition during Mardi Gras

0
Kim Leutwyler is a queer and gender diverse visual...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Rainbow Migrants to host free legal information sessions

0
Topics include renting and housing rights, visa and migration issues, discrimination and police.
Culture

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

0
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Community

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

0
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
News

Check out the ‘Desert Ballads and Sharp Spurs’ exhibition during Mardi Gras

0
Kim Leutwyler is a queer and gender diverse visual...
History

On This Gay Day | Audre Lorde was born on this day in 1934

0
The poet became a prominent voice in the feminist and civil rights movements.

Rainbow Migrants to host free legal information sessions

Leigh Andrew Hill -
Topics include renting and housing rights, visa and migration issues, discrimination and police.
Read more

Rocker Melissa Ethridge reflects on her long career and survival

Graeme Watson -
Melissa Ethridge is getting ready to bring out her first album in five years and is looking back on her life and career.
Read more

RAINBOWlers head to Albany Pride

OUTinPerth -
What a perfect ay to spend a Sunday afternoon.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture