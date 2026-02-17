‘Breakers’: WA-based Netflix series reveals cast led by Antony Starr

Netflix has revealed more details about the cast of their upcoming series Breakers, the streaming giant’s first to film in Western Australia.

The eight-part series is set to feature The Boys actor Antony Starr as the lead, alongside series regulars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Oliver Edis (Gnomes) and Annabel Wolfe (Surviving Summer).

Breakers will follow the story of two backpackers who stumble upon an idyllic surfing community – but not all is as it seems. The plot is still shrouded in mystery ahead of an official announcement.

The series is due to film in Margaret River and Busselton, making the most of the beauty of our state’s South West region.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

Executive Producer Wim De Greef shared his gratitude for the opportunity to work in Western Australia.

“The Australian Government’s Location Offset, together with the support of the WA Government through

Screenwest, has played a key role in making this production possible at the scale we hoped for, and we are thankful for that support,” De Greef said.

Breakers is also set to star Heartbreak High‘s Asher Yasbincek, Brodie Townsend and Sherry-Lee Watson, Tyroe Muhafadin of Lord of the Rings spinoff The Rings of Power and Nansie actor Lu Miller.