Bright Light Bright Light has a new song with Ana Matronic

NYC based singer Bright Light Bright Light has shared a new tune that unites him with Scissor Sisters member Ana Matronic.

The new dance floor filling tune is called Cold Sweat, Hot Boys.

Rod Thomas, aka Bright Light X2, shared that he wrote the song after dancing to one of Ana Matronic’s DJ sets at Wet Noise in NYC.

The song is part of a new EP the artist has called Duets. It will seem him record some of his solo hits as duets with guest artists. Cold Sweat, Hot Boys originally appeared as a bonus track on his Enjoy Youth record.

“There are maybe three or four people in the entire world who can get me into the studio, no questions asked, no need to hear any demo, and Bright Light Bright Light is one of them.” Ana Matronic said of the recording.

“Sessions with Rod are always seamless, joyful and galvanizing – I always feel like I belong when I work with him. That joyousness and sense of belonging is exactly what this song is about: those nights on the dance floor that stick with you and become core memories, even if some details of the night remain fuzzy… that this song was inspired by a night on my dance floor at Wet Noise makes it all the more meaningful.” she said.

In March Bright Lights Bright Lights will hit the road touring the United Kingdom with his new cabaret style show that combines storytelling, conversation and music.