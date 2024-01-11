Bright Light Bright Light shares new tune ‘You Want My’

Bright Light Bright Light has shared his new song You Want My and released the track list for his new album, alongside revealing some top-notch collaborators.

The NYC based musician as shared the album’s lead single was inspired by George Michael’s tune, I Want Your Sex.

The soulful and disco-tinged song is definitely one for the dancefloor, the bedroom or the backroom. It’s a delicious slice of queer pop.

The song is the first single from his forthcoming fifth album Enjoy Youth which will be out on 17th May.

It will feature 13 new tunes, alongside You Want My will be Snap!, Revived, Every Emotion, Boys Etc, Heartslap, Sweet Release, I Don’t Know What I’m Gonna Do, Down to One, Sweet Waste, Keep, and the title track Enjoy Youth.

The album also has a healthy list of collaborators with appearances from Ultra Nate, Berri, Mykal Kilgore and Beth Hirsch. Berri previously sang the 90’s club hit Sunshine After the Rain, while Kilgore got high praise for his 2019 debut A Man Born Black.

Producers Richard X and Ian Masterson also contribute to the album, as does Harper, Scott Hoffman aka Babydaddy formerly of the Scissor Sisters, Jon Shave, and adult film star Jonah Wheeler.

Check out our 2020 chat with Bright Light Bright Light.

Graeme Watson

