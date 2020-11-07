British actor Geoffrey Palmer passes away aged 93

British actor Geoffrey Palmer has passed away, he was 93 years old and died peacefully.

Palmer was a stalwart of British film and television for decades appearing in long running sitcoms including As Time Goes By with Dame Judy Dench, Butterflies with Wendy Craig and also appeared in the first series of Executive Stress with Penelope Keith.

He starred as Jimmy Anderson in the Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin, and made many appearances on British television including roles in Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who, The Professionals, Blackadder, Inspector Morse, Bergerac, The Goodies, The Sweeney, Ashes to Ashes, The Saint, The Avengers, Colditz and many others. In film his credits include A Fish Called Wanda, Anna and the King, Mrs Brown, Tomorrow Never Dies, Clockwise, Paddington and W.E. which was directed by Madonna.

Palmer’s voice also appears in the Frankie Goes to Hollywood hit Welcome to the Pleasuredome (Fruitless Mix).

He died at his home in Buckinghamshire after a short illness, He is survived by his wife Sally Green, the couple wed in 1963 and have two children. His son Charles Palmer is a successful television director.

