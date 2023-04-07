British band The Lottery Winners team up with Boy George

British band The Lottery Winners have teamed up with Boy George for their latest single Let Me Down.

The video was filmed at God’s Own Junkyard, a business in London that rents out and sells neon signs. The setting gives the clip a great look and it’s mixed in with a story about a young boy being a huge Culture Club fan.

“Filming the video felt like a beautiful fever dream,” front man Thom Rylance told NME. “I was in this strange neon world laughing and singing with Boy George. He’s probably the nicest and most interesting person I’ve ever met.”

Rylance shared that he had been studying hugely successful pop singles to try and work out what made a hit. After accessing the many hits of Culture Club and Boy George he wrote Let Me Down. Since Boy George had inspired the song, they invited him into the studio to sing it.

Originally Rylance was supposed to sing the second verse, but when they heard Boy George’s vocal – they just had to leave him up front for the entire song.

Take a look at the clip.

The song will feature on the band’s forthcoming fifth album Anxiety Replacement Therapy which also features guest vocals from Frank Turner and Shuan Ryder.

The band released their debut album The Art of Communication in 2011 but found no success at all, the official charts company has no records of a single copy being sold in the 10 years since it first came out.

Things did pick up for the bad though in 2019 when they signed to a new label and people started to dig their catchy tunes. In 2020 they put out their self-titled album, and later the same year put out a Covid-19 era covers album Sounds of Isolation.

The band delivered their take on an eclectic bunch of tracks including songs made famous by The Smiths, Dolly Parton, Joy Division, Fleetwood Mac, The Housemartins, The Beatles, Rick Astley, Oasis, Shanks and Bigfoot and even Dame Vera Lynn.

In 2021 they had another hit album with Something to Leave the House For which entered the UK charts at number 11.

Culture Club settle dispute with ex-member Jon Moss

Culture Club have recently settled their legal dispute with founding member Jon Moss.

The dispute was heading to the High Court in the UK but in March the parties reached a last-minute settlement.

Founding member Jon Moss was allegedly expelled from the band in 2018 following a falling out with Boy George, Mickey Craig and Roy Hay. The drummer has accused his former bandmates of failing to pay him £188,000 (AUD$330,800). Also in dispute is the value of the name of the band, and income the group has made since the departure of Moss.

In an agreement the band will pay Moss £1.75m. The agreement states that Moss will not be able to use the Culture Club name in the future.

