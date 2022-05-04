Culture Club head to court to work out their differences

Culture Club look they’ll be heading to Britain’s High Court to work out difference between the estranged band members.

The band had made a successful comeback over the last few years, releasing a new album and touring the world. They played three lives shows in Perth in recent years, each time at a larger and larger venue.

Founding member Jon Moss was allegedly expelled from the band in 2018 following a falling out with Boy George, Mickey Craig and Roy Hay. The drummer has accused his former bandmates of failing to pay him £188,000 (AUD$330,800).

Also in dispute is the value of the name of the band, and income the group has made since the departure of Moss. His solicitor has told the court that the parties have been unable to resolve their differences via mediation.

The remaining members of the band have yet to file a formal defence against the accusations, but Boy George has previously disputed the claim.

Culture Club formed in 1981 and quickly found worldwide success. They released a series of hit albums but by the mid 1980’s drug abuse and deteriorations in personal relationships began to take their toll. The band broke up in 1986.

During the band’s first wave of success Boy George and Jon Moss were in a relationship, but it was kept hidden from the public. Culture Club attempt to get back together in 1989 but despite them spending time in the studio, none of the tracks they recorded were ever released.

Boy George went on to have success as a solo artist, DJ and record producer. The band finally reunited in 1998 recording a session for the VH1 Storytellers series, before releasing a new album.

By 2002 the band became inactive again as Boy George found success with his musical Taboo, and continued to work as a much sought after DJ.

In 2014 Culture Club announced they were reunited, and releasing a new album. The proposed album Tribes never eventuated and was eventually shelved. The band reworked the material and in 2018 brought out the album Life.

They constantly toured the world, often appearing alongside other 80’s acts including Pseudo Echo, Belinda Carlisle, The B52s and Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins.

The legal dispute is not stopping the band from continuing on, Culture Club have just announced three huge shows in the UK this June where they will be joined by Bananarama, Lulu, Kim Wilde and Gabrielle.

