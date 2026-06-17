British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

A former teacher has been found guilty of murdering a baby boy he had planned to adopt.

Warning: This article contains references to child abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

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Jamie Varley, 37, was convicted at Preston Crown Court of murder, child cruelty, sexual offences, and offences relating to indecent images involving 13-month-old Preston Davey. His former partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was convicted of allowing the death of a child, child cruelty, and sexual assault.

Jamie Varley and ohn McGowan-Fazakerley.

Varley had been in the process of adopting Preston – also known as Elijah – with McGowan-Fazakerley. Four months after being placed with the couple, Preston was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. He later died.

Varley claimed that Preston had accidentally drowned in a bath, but prosecutors said medical evidence showed his injuries were consistent with airway obstruction.

The prosecution told the court that, in the final months of Preston’s life, he was repeatedly ill-treated and assaulted, suffering more than 40 injuries.

Karen Tonge of the Crown Prosecution Service described the case as one of the most shocking she had encountered.

“This has been one of the most shocking and horrific cases I have dealt with in my career,” she said.

“Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley had a responsibility to care for and protect Preston. They violated that responsibility, and he was subjected to sustained harm.

“No child should experience what Preston endured in the final months of his short life. My thoughts remain with those who loved him.”

Preston Davey was born on 16 June 2022. The court heard that his mother had a history of serious criminal convictions and that Preston had been placed in foster care before being matched with the couple.

He was nine months old when he was placed with Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley with a view to adoption.

On 27 July 2023, the couple took Preston to Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 6:30pm. He was unconscious and in cardiac arrest, and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was acute upper airway obstruction.

The court heard that Preston had been in Varley’s sole care for much of that day. Prosecutors said evidence showed he had suffered significant harm while in the care of the couple, and that McGowan-Fazakerley had failed to protect him.

Medical experts testified that Preston’s condition could not have been caused by accidental drowning or any natural cause.

Evidence presented during the trial included witness testimony, medical findings, and phone records. Prosecutors said digital evidence showed instances of child cruelty and the possession of indecent images.

The jury returned guilty verdicts after 14 hours of deliberation following a seven-week trial.

The pair are due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court at a later date.

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