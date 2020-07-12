British man jailed for life over terrorist plot on London Pride

A British man has been given a life sentence after he was convicted of plotting a terrorist attack on crowded London attractions including the city’s Gay Pride parade.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, was given a life sentence and told he must serve at least 25 years before being released. Chowdhury, who is from Luton north of London, thought he was divulging his plan to men he thought were his friends, but in reality they were covert undercover counter-terrorism officers.

He also shared his plans with his 25 year old sister Sneha Chowdhury who failed to report his intentions, she will be sentenced at a later date.

In court Police detailed a number of plans Chowdhury had developed including attacking London Pride, carrying out a terrorist attack on an open top bus filled with tourists, and targeting popular attraction Madame Tussaud’s.

He had previously been cleared of planning an act of terrorism in 2018 when he appeared in front of Buckingham Palace waving a sword.

Jenny Hopkins, head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service said the man’s offenses deserved the significant sentence.

“Mohiussunnath Chowdhury is a serious danger to the public and it is right that that this successful prosecution means he will serve a lengthy prison sentence.

“Inspired by previous murderous attacks and his warped ideology, Chowdhury wanted to cause indiscriminate death and mayhem on the streets of London using a firearm, a sword and even a van.

“Despite knowing that Chowdhury expected to die in any attack, his sister decided not to tell the police about the plot. Even when it involves family, we all have an obligation under the law to report any risk of terrorism to keep our country safe.”

“The hard work of our prosecution team has resulted in a dangerous terrorist being taken off the streets.”

OIP Staff

