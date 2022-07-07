British Prime Minister Boris Johnston set to resign within hours

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign within the next few hours following a mass exodus of cabinet ministers over the last 48-hours.

The scandal plague leader survived a no confidence vote just weeks ago, but a new scandal has lead to scores of his Ministers and Junior Miniters resigning from their roles. So far 59 members of the government has resigned for their role.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was among those declaring they could no longer work with the Prime Minister. Zahawi had only been appointed to the senior role on Tuesday. When long term ally Michael Gove told the Prime Minister it was time for him to go, Johnson refused and demanded Gove’s resignation.

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister would make a statement later today. It is expected that Johnson will be propose he stays in his role for several months until a new leader is selected.

Opposition members have described the PM’s position as “untenable” and said voters would not stand for him remaining in the role.

Britain’s conservative government came to power in 2010 under the leadership of David Cameron. Cameron resigned following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and was replaced by Theresa May. She resigned in 2019 and was replaced by Johnson who has been in the role since July 2019.

The latest scandal Johnson has faced centres around the appointment of Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

Pincher resigned from his post and was suspended by the party for a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men. He apologised for the incident.

The incident triggered a series of reports outlining past allegations about the politician. Pincher has denied all previous allegations but questions were asked about why the PM had promoted him while allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour had been made.

At first, Boris Johnson’s office said he wasn’t aware of the earlier accusations when he promoted Pincher in February. It was later revealed Johnson was aware of Pincher’s behaviour as far back as 2019.

The controversy follows public anger over allegations that Johnson and his staff had enjoyed parties while the rest of Britain were kept under strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

The mass exodus of minister has left the government with many empty senior positions, and brought the government to a grinding halt.