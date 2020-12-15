Broadway star Ann Reinking dies aged 71

Tony winning actor and Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away aged 71. Her family released a statement announcing her death.

“The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” her family said in a statement, as reported by Variety.

“She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!”

In the early 1970’s Reinking began her career in the chorus line of many Broadway shows including Cabaret and Pippin. She took on a lead role when she appeared in Goodtime Charley with Joel Grey, and in 1977 she landed her most famous role when she replaced Gwen Verdon in Chicago playing Roxie Hart.

Reinking had a long term personal and professional relationship with director Bob Fosse, despite him still being married to, and working with Gwen Verdon. In 1978 she appeared in Fosse’s revue show Dancin’. After the couple separated their continued to work together, she appeared in Fosse’s 1979 semi-autobiographical film All That Jazz.

Their relationship was featured in the 2019 mini-series Fosse/Verdon with Margaret Qualley portraying Reinking, while Sam Rockwell played Fosse and Michelle Williams delivering an award winning turn a Gwen Verdon.

In the early 1980’s Reinking starred in the film version of Annie and found further screen success in the 1984 film Micki and Maude, appearing alongside Amy Irving and Dudley Moore. After appearing in a 1986 revival of Sweet Charity, Reinking performed less and focused on choreography and raising her family.

In 1996 she came out of retirement to create new choreography for a concert version of Chicago, where she also reprised the role of Roxie Hart almost 20 years after she first plated the part. Since then the new version of the show has toured the world and it’s still playing on Broadway where it is the second longest running musical of all time.

During her career Reinking was awarded a Tony Award, a Helpmann, a Lawrence Oliver Award and many other theatre accolades.

