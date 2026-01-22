Search
Brooke Blurton joins Ernie Dingo and team on ‘Going Places’ season seven

Culture

Going Places with Ernie Dingo is set to return in 2026, offering audiences a chance to see Country through local eyes.

Proud Noongar Yamatji woman and Australia’s first bisexual lead of The Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton, joins fellow co-hosts Rae Johnston and Mark Coles Smith for the new season.

Each episode takes a deep dive into Country in regional areas, from ancient coastlines to remote inland communities.

“Travel, for me, is about being on Country and taking the time to listen,” Dingo said.

“It’s a privilege to come back for another season and to be welcomed into places like Karijini and Freycinet National Parks and the Clarence River, where stories have been held and shared for generations.”

“This series gives us the chance to go beyond the usual stops, to learn from the people who belong to these places. There are so many beautiful people with amazing yarns to tell – that’s the beauty of being able to take audiences to places they may never get to”.

Brooke will join Ernie as they travel from Karijini National Park to Karratha, learning more about traditional shield carving, and exploring the gorges and waters of the Dampier Archipelago.

Going Places with Ernie Dingo will premiere SBS and SBS On Demand on Friday, February 20 at 7:30pm, and on Thursday, February 26 at 7:30pm on NITV.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

