‘Bros’ is the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Comedian Billy Eichner has written a new romantic comedy teaming up with filmmakers Nicholas Stoller and Judd Apatow to bring it to life. Bros, is described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

The film is notable as it’s the first gay romantic comedy to be released by a major studio. While there are hundreds of queer comedies from the independent sector, the big studios have not been rushing to embrace queer stories.

Alongside Billy Eichner the film features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

The trailer looks like the film could be a bundle of laughs as it pokes fun at our own queer communities, online dating, visibility weeks, and a realistic dose of ageism.

Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

