Busselton man faces court over sexual assault charges involving nine men

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted nine men over an eight year period appeared in a Busselton Court yesterday.

The West Australian has reported that Morris Leonard Deale appeared in Bunbury Magistrate’s Court to face charges that included 20 instances of indecent assault and one charge of rape. Police allege that the 35-year old indecently and sexually assaulted nine men aged between 16 and 33 years between 2012 and 2020.

The case will return to court in April, Deale was released on bail.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.

If you are or have been a victim of sexual abuse, or if you have information about someone being abused, please contact police on 131 444.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.