By The Horns: Perth Rams fundraising party returns this weekend



The Perth Rams are back with another steamy night out to raise funds for our local LGBTIQA+ rugby club.

By The Horns returns for its fifth outing, this time taking over The Rechabite with a night of shows, dancing, DJs and much more.

Hosted by the fabulous Fay Rocious, with DJ H. Sailor on the decks, the Rams will take it from the field to the stage with four spectacular shows.

Revelers can also enjoy go-go dancers all night long and snatch up a raffle ticket for some major prizes, with all funds supporting the club to head to Rome for the 2024 Bingham Cup.

By The Horns is at The Rechabite on Saturday 11 November. For tickets and more info, head to Facebook.

