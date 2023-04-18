Caitlin Stasey joins MUNA in latest video ‘One That Got Away’

Beloved queer music trio MUNA are back with another infectious single, One That Got Away.

MUNA captured hearts with their joyous tribute to But I’m A Cheerleader in the video for Silk Chiffon, a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

The band just made their first ever Coachella appearance where they played an electric set including the debut of their new single.

Following its worldwide premiere as Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1, the band shared the cinematic video directed by Ally Pankiw and Taylor James, starring Australian actor/singer Caitlin Stasey alongside Katie, Josette and Naomi.

“This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you,” MUNA’s Katie Gavin says.

“It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track.

“Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.”

MUNA spent the earlier part of March in Australia where they supported Lorde and co-headlined Sydney WorldPride. They released their third, self-titled album in 2022 to widespread acclaim globally.

One That Got Away is out now.

Image: Sam Muller

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.