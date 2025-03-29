Calls for Basil Zempilas to maintain Liberals stance against trans health care

New Liberal leader Basil Zempilas is being urged to maintain the WA Liberal party’s strong stance against gender affirming healthcare and commitment to rollback reforms to the state’s gender recognition legislation.

Former leader Libby Mettam became the first leader of a mainstream political party to advocate for a ban on puberty blocker medication and cross-sex hormone treatment for people experiencing gender dysphoria.

Mettam argued that hormone treatment should only be accessible after people reach the age of 18 and have experienced puberty, making a key element of her pitch to voters at the state election.

The party also vowed to remove recently won changes to the way gender is recorded on people’s birth certificates if they undergo a change of gender. Mettam stepped down from the leadership in the wake of the party’s disappointing performance at the election.

WA Liberal leader Basil Zempilas.

New leader Basil Zempilas has indicated under his leadership they party not only needs to “rebuild” but also needs to “reset”. No indication has been given yet which elements of the party’s platform will be retained under the new leadership.

New parliamentarian Maryka Groenewald, who will take her seat in the Legislative Council as the Australian Christian’s first ever representative, says Zempilas needs to make a public commitment to retain the policy.

“When Australian Christians became the first WA party to call for a ban on puberty blockers for minors Libby Mettam Followed suit,” Groenewald said.

Australian Christians leader Maryka Groenewald.

“Now, with Basil Zempilas stepping into the leadership the question is simple: will he back the commitments his predecessor made?”

The Australian Christians leader said Zempilas needed to prove he was willing to make the “hard decisions” as the leader of the party.

“We don’t need another fence-sitter – we need someone who will protect children and restore biological reality in law.” Groenewald said.

This week Groenewald appeared alongside anti-transgender campaigner Kirralie Smith from Binary, current independent MLC Sophia Moermond, and Keep Children Safe Albany leader Michelle Kinsella at an event in Perth where the anti-transgender lobby group launch a book sharing stories of people who regret undergoing gender transition.

OUTinPerth reached out to Zempilas and asked what his stance was on the issue but did not receive any response.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au