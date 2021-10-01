Calls for Michaelia Cash to commit to protect anti-conversion laws

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

just.equal Australia has called on the Federal Liberal Government to follow the lead of Victoria’s Liberal Opposition and affirm Victoria’s landmark law against conversion practices will not be weakened.

The call comes in response to anti-LGBTIQ+ religious leaders who have urged the federal government to use its imminent Religious Discrimination Bill to override the Victoria law in the name of “religious freedom”.

just.equal Australia spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said the federal government should follow their Victoria branch’s example.

“The Victorian Liberals have ruled out weakening Victoria’s landmark legislation and now the Federal Government should do the same.”

“We call on Federal Attorney-General, Michaelia Cash, to ignore those calling for a federal override of this and other state and territory LGBTIQ+ human rights laws.”

Victorian conversion survivor, and trans and bi+ advocate, Sally Goldner, said Victoria was leading the way in protecting LGBTIQ+ people.

“The Victorian legislation will prevent the trauma and pain conversion practices inflict on LGBTIQ+ people, and it sets a high standard for other places to follow.”

“Any weakening of it will put lives at risk, and deter other states and territories from enacting this much-needed reform.” Goldner said.

Senator Cash has promised to introduce the governments third version of a religious freedom bill to the parliament before the end of 2021.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.