Victorian Liberals promise to uphold conversion practices legislation

The Victorian Liberals have declared they will not amend the state’s world-leading laws that ban conversion and suppression practices on sexuality and gender.

James Newbury the state’s new Shadow Equality Minister says the LGBTIQA+ community have an “iron clad guarantee” that the laws will remain should the Liberals come to power at the next state election.

Following the recent change of leadership, which saw Matthew Guy reinstated as leader, there were media reports suggesting that former leader Matthew Guy had made promises to the Australian Christian Lobby that the Liberals would wind back the laws if elected.

Former leader Michael O’Brien described the reports as a “beat up” and denied that there was every any intention of removing the legislation, but did admit that the party wanted to revisit some of the amendments that they had unsuccessfully put forward when the laws were debated in parliament.

Now Newbury has ruled out any amendments being put forward, saying the party is fully committed to the legislation.

“The Liberal Party will not be changing these laws, there are no ifs, no buts… I am giving an absolutely iron-clad guarantee,” Newbury told The Age.

“These laws are about a practice which supposes that you can choose being gay – you cannot choose to be gay, you are born gay. There is no praying that will change who you are.”

Newbury, who was elected to parliament in 2018, said he had a “deep and abiding relationship” with the rainbow community and both he and the party’s new leader were committed to supporting LGBTIQA+ people.

“I’m not going to stand for queer people living in fear, there’s no question in my mind that we have to be absolutely clear as a community on this stuff,” Newbury said.

The politician shared that he had witnessed the “disturbing” practice of gay conversion therapy on his best friend who came out as gay more than a decade ago, and he fully understood the harmful effects of the practice.

The commitment to upholding and supporting the laws has been welcomed by Equality Australia.

“Regardless of who is in government, Victorians deserve to know that there is no room for discrimination in their state, and that everyone, no matter who they are or whom they love, can live, work and study with dignity and respect,” CEO Anna Brown said.

“We look forward to the opposition voting to end discrimination against our community by supporting changes to outdated laws that currently allow religious institutions to fire, expel, or deny services to LGBTQ+ people.”

OIP Staff

