Calls for NSW election candidates to address LGBTIQA+ issues

A coalition of organisations dedicated to the health and human rights of sexuality and gender diverse communities has released an election questionnaire for the major parties and independents, canvassing their positions on key issues affecting LGBTIQ+ communities ahead of the NSW state election.

The NSW Election 2023: Candidates Questionnaire outlines 39 commitments to improve the health, human rights and safety of people in LGBTIQ+ communities.

It has been developed by ACON, BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, Equality Australia, NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby (GLRL), Hepatitis NSW, Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), Positive Life NSW, HIV/AIDS Legal Centre (HALC) and Twenty10.

All major parties and independents have been asked to complete the survey by early March 2023, after which the result will be publicly available.

Following its release, a community town hall forum will be held, giving the major parties and independents an opportunity to engage with LGBTIQ+ voters directly.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the questionnaire would allow members of the LGBTIQ+ communities to know where they stood with candidates.

“The questionnaire invites all major parties and independents to commit to the key pillars of current NSW health strategies including LGBTIQ+ health, HIV, blood borne viruses and STIs, as well as to the future of community organisations in NSW, and law reform in a number of areas that disproportionately affect our communities.

“These commitments cross the political landscape, as these issues affect many groups within our communities, including trans people, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, multicultural communities, older people, women and sex workers, and also touches on matters relating to regional health, mental health, sexual, domestic and family violence, housing, justice and others.”

“We call on the major parties and independents to publicly demonstrate their commitment to people of diverse sexualities and gender identities in NSW by completing the questionnaire.”

“Despite the fact that NSW has the largest LGBTQ population in Australia, our communities are still often ignored in government decision-making processes and data collection. The upcoming state election is a clear opportunity in NSW for greater leadership and a whole-of-government investment in policies and programs to develop adequate responses addressing the determinants of our communities’ health and well-being.” Parkhill said.

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said New South Wales was falling behind other states when it came to LGBTIQ+ law reforms.

“NSW has a special place in the history of LGBTIQ+ equality but now the home of Mardi Gras is lagging behind other Australian states and territories on long-overdue reforms like ending harmful conversion practices and removing barriers to ID that accurately reflects a person’s gender.”

“With a state election just months away, Equality Australia is calling on the major parties to make firm commitments to progress the rights of our communities and ensure that every one of us, no matter who we are or those we love, can live with dignity and respect.”

“Next year Sydney will host WorldPride, the world’s largest global LGBTIQ+ celebration, and with the spotlight on NSW it’s time for our parliament to ensure all of us are protected equally under the law.” Brown said.

The New South Wales state election is scheduled to be held on 25th March 2023. Premier Domonic Perrottet will be hoping to secure a fourth term for his Liberal government.

The Liberals came to power in 2011 when they defeated the Labor government lead by Kristina Kenneally who had been in power for 16 years. Barry O’Farrell led the Liberals to government but stood down three years later. He was replaced by Mike Baird who led the state for three more years, in 2017 Gladys Berejiklian became his successor. She stepped down in 2021 after she was investigated by the state’s Crime and Corruption Commission.

OIP Staff

