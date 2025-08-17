Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Calls for singer Gloria Gaynor to turn down Kennedy Center Honor

News

Singer Gloria Gaynor has been urged to rethink he decision to accept a Kennedy Center Honor from US President Donald Trump.

The Kennedy Center Honors are annual awards presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

They recognise individuals in the performing arts—such as music, dance, theatre, film, and television—whose lifetime contributions have had a significant impact on American culture. The awards which began in 1978 are usually given to five artists each year.

US President Donald Trump.

Upon returning to the US presidency in January President Trump took a more hands on role in the running of the organisation, firing its board and cutting much of its programming.

This week the President announced that he will personally host this year’s Gala Awards ceremony, and had personally been involved in approving the nominees for the 2025 awards. President Trump said he had ensured that no “woke” nominees were on the list.

Accepting the honor this year will be country singer George Strait, musical theatre star Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, rock band KISS, and disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

Gaynor’s decision to accept the award has been questioned. Ana Navarro, host of the TV show The View, said Gaynor’s decision to accept the award was disappointing.

 “Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem,” she wrote on Instagram. “Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!”

Kennedy Center board member Lee Greenwood appeared on Fox News and said they couldn’t have got five people better than those put forward by President Trump.

During President Trump’s first term in office Norman Lear, Lionel Ritchie, LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Carmen de Lavallade, Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, the creators of the musical Hamilton, Earth Wind and Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstandt, Michael Tilson Thomas, Sesame Street, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke were bestowed with the honor.

In 2017 Norman Lear accepted the honor but refused to attend a ceremony at The White House with President Trump. This year actor Tom Cruise turned down being one of the honorees citing scheduling conflicts, but it’s been suggested it may have been for political reasons.

Gaynor is best known for her 70’s disco hit I Will Survive which has been adopted as an anthem by both women and the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Latest

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Betty Who, Will Young, The Hidden Cameras, Tuure Boelius, and Alanis Morrissette teams up with Carly Simon.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Culture

Actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

0
Stamp played everyone from Superman's nemesis General Zod to transgender elder Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Culture

Netflix shares first images of new series ‘Boots’

0
The new show is based on Greg Cope White's acclaimed memoir 'The Pink Marine".

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Betty Who, Will Young, The Hidden Cameras, Tuure Boelius, and Alanis Morrissette teams up with Carly Simon.
History

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

0
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Culture

Actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

0
Stamp played everyone from Superman's nemesis General Zod to transgender elder Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Culture

Netflix shares first images of new series ‘Boots’

0
The new show is based on Greg Cope White's acclaimed memoir 'The Pink Marine".
Community

Perth’s Rainbow Community House set to close

0
Rainbow Community House, a non-profit organisation that provides mental...

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
New tracks from Betty Who, Will Young, The Hidden Cameras, Tuure Boelius, and Alanis Morrissette teams up with Carly Simon.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Singer Mika was born in 1983

OUTinPerth -
Singer Mika celebrates his birthday today.
Read more

Actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87

OUTinPerth -
Stamp played everyone from Superman's nemesis General Zod to transgender elder Bernadette in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture