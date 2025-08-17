Calls for singer Gloria Gaynor to turn down Kennedy Center Honor

Singer Gloria Gaynor has been urged to rethink he decision to accept a Kennedy Center Honor from US President Donald Trump.

The Kennedy Center Honors are annual awards presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

They recognise individuals in the performing arts—such as music, dance, theatre, film, and television—whose lifetime contributions have had a significant impact on American culture. The awards which began in 1978 are usually given to five artists each year.

Upon returning to the US presidency in January President Trump took a more hands on role in the running of the organisation, firing its board and cutting much of its programming.

This week the President announced that he will personally host this year’s Gala Awards ceremony, and had personally been involved in approving the nominees for the 2025 awards. President Trump said he had ensured that no “woke” nominees were on the list.

Accepting the honor this year will be country singer George Strait, musical theatre star Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone, rock band KISS, and disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

Gaynor’s decision to accept the award has been questioned. Ana Navarro, host of the TV show The View, said Gaynor’s decision to accept the award was disappointing.

“Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ. The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem,” she wrote on Instagram. “Trump is a stain on the prestige and significance of the KCH. Don’t do it, Gloria!”

Kennedy Center board member Lee Greenwood appeared on Fox News and said they couldn’t have got five people better than those put forward by President Trump.

During President Trump’s first term in office Norman Lear, Lionel Ritchie, LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Carmen de Lavallade, Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, Wayne Shorter, the creators of the musical Hamilton, Earth Wind and Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstandt, Michael Tilson Thomas, Sesame Street, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke were bestowed with the honor.

In 2017 Norman Lear accepted the honor but refused to attend a ceremony at The White House with President Trump. This year actor Tom Cruise turned down being one of the honorees citing scheduling conflicts, but it’s been suggested it may have been for political reasons.

Gaynor is best known for her 70’s disco hit I Will Survive which has been adopted as an anthem by both women and the LGBTIQA+ communities.