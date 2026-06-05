Madonna gives surprise concert in Times Square previewing new album

Madonna has given a surprise concert in New York’s Times Square previewing tracks from her new album Confessions on a Dance Floor II.

The performance was part of the singer’s partnership with Grindr which has seen her offer a special version of the album via the dating app, as well as sharing a video of her chatting to friends about sex and dating.

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Now they’ve teamed up for a livestream that saw the iconic billboards around Times Square taken over by Madonna’s imagery, and then she appeared in a performance space within one of the largest screens alongside producer and DJ Stuart Price.

Madonna and Stuart Price perform in NYC (Grindr Livestream).

Madonna performed I Feel So Free before welcoming the “gays, girls, guys and dolls” to her surprise show and wishing everyone happy pride!

The set them moved seamlessly into Bring Your Love, her duet with Sabrina Carpenter, before performing new song Love Sensation for the first time. Shortly afterwards a visualiser for the song appeared on Madonna’s YouTube channel.

Madonna then finished off the show with some songs from the original Confessions on a Dance Floor album from two decades ago. She performed Get Together, I Love New York and Hung Up.