Calls for the appointment of a federal Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing 

Lobby group Australians for Mental Health is urging the federal government to appoint a dedicated Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Currently the responsibility falls to Emma McBride who is the Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, as well as being the Assistant Minister Rural and Regional Health. McBride has held the role since the 2019 election.

The calls comes after new research revealed younger Australians are more likely to report suicidal thoughts, self harm and suicide attempts than older generations. Advocates say mental health and suicide prevention cannot remain at the Assistant Minister level.

A landmark study from the University of Melbourne of more than 14,000 Australians has found people aged between 16-25 were more likely than their older counterparts to report suicidal thoughts, self harm and suicide attempts and that those behaviours were emerging earlier in life.

“After a decade of noble efforts to reduce the rates of distress among our young people the problem is getting worse. It is time for a radical overhaul of how we tackle the mental health crisis. That must start with good policy, placed as a top priority at the centre of government,” Australians for Mental Health Executive Director Chris Gambian said.

“Mental health is not just about a clinical diagnosis and treatment through the medical system. Keeping Australians mentally well means getting serious about the levers that sit outside the health system, including areas such as employment, housing, education, community and connection.

“If we want to keep out young people well, we must start by listening, and responding, to their needs, whatever those might be.

“By appointing a dedicated Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing who is responsible for co-ordinating whole-of-government action on mental health and wellbeing, the Albanese Government can set itself apart as the first government in the history of Australia to recognise that the prosperity of the nation is directly linked to the mental health and wellbeing of its people,” Chris Gambian said.

Australians for Mental Health last month released its own landmark study which found 59% of Australians believe the nation is facing a mental health crisis that needs urgent action, while 76% believe we can fix the crisis with the right approach, investment and leadership.

“We know mental health is influenced by so many different factors, from family dynamics, financial and housing security, relationships and access to services and community connections. With the right leadership, we can turn the tide and stop these extremely concerning trends in their tracks.

“The lives of our young people are literally at stake,” Chris Gambian said.

The Guardian also reported this week that data from Kids Helpline also showed a growing need for youth mental health support.

Tracy Adams is the chief executive of Yourtown, which manages Kids Helpline, said the University of Melbourne study reflected Kids Helpline data, which showed 11% of 10-year-olds who contacted the service in 2025 reported concerns related to suicide, compared with 4% in 2012.

In 2012, 3% of 11-year-olds discussed suicidality with Kids Helpline, rising to 15% by 2025. Adams has called for more early intervention programs that are based in schools and communities.

Last month Suicide Prevention Australia said while more people were accessing services, it was also driving many services to breaking point.

Western Australia has a Minister for Mental Health, the position was first created by the Barnett government in 2008.



When the Liberals were in power the role was separate to the Minister for Health, which is one of the most demanding portfolios in cabinet. Graham Jacobs was the first to hold the position, followed by Helen Morton and Andrea Mitchell.

Under Labor the Minister for Health has concurrently been the Minister for Mental Health with Roger Cook, Amber-Jade Sanderson and Meredith Hammat all having stints in the role.

