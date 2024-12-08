Calls to shop local during the Christmas period

Jackie Jarvis, Western Australia’s Minister for Small Business, is encouraging people to shop local this festive season and support local businesses.

On Saturday morning the Minister spoke to the media from North Perth business Two Green Men where she was joined by the Member for Perth John Carey, and Labor’s Maylands candidate Frank Paolino.

“Small businesses make a massive difference for Western Australia in every sector.

“For those businesses operating in retail, food, tourism and giftware, the Christmas shopping season is an important period that can help offset quieter times in other periods of the year.

“By backing small businesses at this time of the year, you’re helping to ensure they can be a part of your local community for the year ahead.” minister Jarvis said.

Small Business Minister Jackie Jarvis, Member for Perth John Carey, Jake Simmons, Labor candidate Frank Paolino and Orlando Ransom.

“We know small businesses will be busy doing what they do best – serving their community.

“During the festive season, let’s give back by choosing to put our shopping dollar where it counts and buying locally.” Jackie Jarvis commented.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) estimates the average Australian will spend $707 on gifts over the Christmas period, up $61 since last year.

The WA government says buying from WA small businesses this festive season keeps money in the local economy and helps create local jobs.

With just 17 days until Christmas, local shoppers can avoid the worry of delayed deliveries by taking advantage of longer in-store shopping hours to choose gifts in person.

Extended Christmas trading hours in the Perth metro area and some regional locations started on Saturday, with general retail stores able to open from 8am every day, until 9pm on weekdays, and 6pm on weekends, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Jake Simmons, owner of Two Green Men, told OUTinPerth that when it came to Christmas shopping people were seeking gifts and experiences, and his business caters to both.

“We originally started as a plant shop. and then we’ve diversified more into gifting and experiences. Mostly workshops with people making terrariums, and people come along and have a good time.”

Simmons said for those who are able to do some Christmas shopping, supporting local businesses was essential.

“If you do have some money that you’re going to be spending this year, we prefer that rather than giving it to the big CEO of a big company that instead people give their money to a local business, and keep local people employed.”

For local member John Carey, small businesses have always been an essential part of the mix.

“As the Member for Perth, I have always championed supporting local businesses across Perth as small businesses bring vibrancy and character to our city.

“It’s brilliant the amount of choice Perth’s small independent retailers offer, not only during the festive season, but all year around.

“Whether it is our bookshops, clothing stores, cafes, or a business like Two Green Men, you don’t need to look further than Perth for the best local Christmas shopping options – so please shop local this Christmas.” John Carey said.

“Our Government has been driving the revitalisation of the Perth CBD and we’re investing hundreds of millions of dollars to create jobs, economic activity and attract more people to Perth – further supporting our critical local businesses.”

Nat Latter from Rabble Books.

For Nat Latter at Maylands based Rabble Books the Christmas period has always been a vital part of the retail calendar, and they note that local businesses strengthen local communities.

“Local shops are important part of the community and they shape the spaces that we spend a lot of time in, and if you support them, then you help create the community that you want to live in.” Latter said.

The book shop has become a central part of the Eighth Avenue precinct and is well-known for it’s great range of titles, including a focus on LGBTIQA+ books and kids titles too.