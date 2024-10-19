Can you foster a cat from Cat Haven?

Cat Haven Issues Urgent Plea for Foster Carers as Kitten Season Strains Resources at WA’s Largest Cat Shelter.

WA’s largest cat shelter, Cat Haven, is urgently appealing to the community for assistance in fostering cats and kittens to help ease the strain on its Shenton Park shelter.

As an open-admission facility that never turns away any cat or kitten, Cat Haven is seeing a significant increase in newborn arrivals.

CEO Roz Robinson stated, “We’re just at the beginning of kitten season and are already struggling to find carers, especially for mums with litters and bottle-feeding neonates.”

There is also a shortage of carers for cats that are struggling in the shelter or require recovery time after surgery.



“Our staff and volunteers are stretched to their limits with the influx of cats, and without the support of foster carers and adopters, we will be facing a serious challenge,” Robinson said.

“While we do our best to care for these cats, a shelter is a stressful environment, and there’s no substitute for the comfort of a home, even temporarily. It’s heartbreaking to see these beautiful cats decline when we know how well they thrive in foster care.”

Cat Haven covers all foster costs and provides carers with seven-day-a-week support.

Robinson emphasised the ongoing issue of unsterilised cats and kittens arriving at Cat Haven, despite WA’s Cat Act requiring desexing for cats over six months old.

“Whether it’s due to lack of awareness, affordability, or disregard for the law, the problem continues,” she

said.

She urged cat owners to desex their pets, stating, “Cat Haven sterilises over 6,500 cats and kittens each year, yet around 80% of incoming cats are still unsterilised. This shows that the breeding rate of unsterilised cats in the community is undermining our efforts.

“Although the laws have been in place for over a decade, last year was our busiest since 2019, with over 8,100 cats and kittens arriving. This year is already on track to surpass that, demonstrating that more action is needed.”

For more information on adopting, fostering or desexing visit Cat Haven’s website.