Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is going to appear on ‘Drag Race’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is about to make history, he’ll be the first world leader to appear on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Trudeau, who has been Canada’s Prime Minister since 2015, is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the Candian edition of the reality program RuPaul’s Drag Race: Canada Versus the World.

“The prime minister’s visit marks the first time a world leader has made an appearance on a Drag Race franchise,” local broadcaster Bell Media said in a statement.

The Canadian leader however will not be donning some heels, pulling on a frock, and grabbing a wig for his appearance. He’ll be acting as a guest host for an episode.

Publicist Ama Sechere said that on the show Trudeau “talks to the queens about Canada’s inclusivity and offers his support to Canadian competitors going up against international queens”, whom he welcomes to Canada.

The show premieres on November 18 in Canada. Check out the trailer.

