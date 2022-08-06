Canberra man arrested after Grindr sexual assault

A Canberra man has been remanded in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting another man he met via the dating app Grindr.

This story contains references to alleged sexual assault and drug use.

Canberra man Shae Elliot, 22, was arrested after he handed himself in to police. He’s been accused of drugging, raping and robbing another man he met via the dating app Grindr.

The ABC reported that Elliot appeared in the Canberra’s Magistrates Court this week where he was denied bail. The victim said they feared Elliot knowing where they lived.

The court heard that the two men met through the dating app in late July, and they met up and had sex and took drugs together including methamphetamine.

It is alleged that Elliot later returned to the man’s home and they agreed to take the drug GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate), however the dose given to the man caused him to become unconscious.

When he awoke he allegedly discovered that he had been sexually assaulted while unconscious. Police allege Elliott took $400 in cash, a jacket, two pairs of shoes, a watch and perfume, and also wiped the alleged victim’s phone.

Magistrate Glenn Theakston refused bail, saying he was concerned about Elliott’s history of violence and re-offending. The case will return to court later this month.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

