Canberra man jailed for six years over rape of teen he met on Grindr

On Tuesday 23rd July a judge sentenced a Canberra man to six years imprisonment for repeatedly raping a teenager he met through the dating app Grindr.

Warning: This story contains details which might be distressing for some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

In the ACT Supreme Court Chief Justice Lucy McCallum sentenced 39-year-old Mohammadiman Aghahosseini to six years and one month in jail over the assault that occurred in late 2022.

He was charged with an array of offences including four counts of sexual intercourse without consent, as well as two counts of indecency without consent according to the ABC.

The court heard that Aghahosseini had made contact with the teenager over the online app in November 2022 and offered the teenager between $200 and $250 to meet and engage in a specific sexual act.

When the victim met the man at his home he discovered he looked around a decade older than the photos he had provided. After talking for a period of time, the offender offered the young man a drink which he declined because he was concerned about what might have added to the drink.

The young man was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted his statement to the court detailed how he asked the offender to stop more than 20 times. Later Aghahosseini threatened the young man with a knife and told him not to leave while he took a shower.

While Aghahosseini was showering the victim took photos of his home and made notes about tattoos on the offender’s body. Before he could escape and go to the police station he was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted again.

Aghahosseini was also charged with additional offences relating to theft of phones and other devices from people he had met, and using their internet banking to steal thousands of dollars.

His sentence will take into account time already served and he will be eligible for parole in 2026.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au