Carmen Xtravaganza from ‘Paris is Burning’ has died aged 62

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Carmen Xtravaganza, the mother of the House of Xtravaganza, has died aged 62.

Carmen Immaculada Ruiz found fame as Carmen Xtravaganza on New York’s Ballroom scene, which lead to her being featured in the acclaimed documentary Paris is Burning.

Jennie Livingston’s 1991 documentary captures the underground world of Ballroom parties in New York in the late 1980’s. The film introduced audiences to ballroom, houses, throwing shade, found families and gave, what at the time, was a rare insight into the lives of transgender people.

The documentary explores issues central to Black and Hispanic communities closely linked to the ballroom scene and touches on many different topics including HIV, gender, class and race in America. In 2016 the film was added to the US Library of Congress who noted the film was of historical importance.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.