‘Heartstopper’ will return this October

Get your diaries out, we’ve got a date for the arrival of the new season of the much-loved series Heartstopper.

The show’s third season will arrive on Netflix on 3rd October 2024 and pick up the story of the romance of Nick and Charlie.

A teaser trailer revealed the date and gave us a sneak peek of what comes next in the series. When we left the couple at the end of the second season Charlie had just declared his love for boyfriend Nick.

Aside from giving a view of the upcoming series the trailer also includes a snippet of a new Billie Eilish song. Bird of a Feather will appear on her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Writer Alice Oseman has shared some info on what fans can expect in the third season of the show.

“Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” Oseman told Netflix.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Based on the comics written by Oseman the series has been a huge success for Netflix and made stars out of cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft and Yasmin Finney.